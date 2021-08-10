Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Actress Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old “Dead to Me” star on Tuesday wrote on Twitter, “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

In 2008, Applegate underwent a bilateral mastectomy for breast cancer. Then in 2017, she revealed she’d had her ovarian and fallopian tubes removed.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, inflammatory condition of the central nervous system affecting nearly 1 million people in the U.S. It affects the brain and spinal cord, slowing down or blocking communications between the brain and body. Most people are diagnosed from ages 20 to 50, and the cause is unknown, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

She asked for privacy as she takes on this new health challenge.

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Applegate won a Primetime Emmy for her guest-starring role on “Friends” in 2003. She’s received six Emmy nominations, including her most recent one in 2020 for Outstanding Lead for a Comedy Series for her work in the Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.”

As a teen, she was known for her role as Kelly Bundy on the hit sitcom “Married with Children.”