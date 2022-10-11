PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps announced Tuesday that he is endorsing Rene Gonzalez in the city council race.

In his statement, Mapps addresses current issues that the city is facing from fentanyl and puts the blame on current officials who are unwilling to “face the truth and act”

“This election will determine whether we will recover quickly or continue to struggle,” Mapps said. “It is time to put ideology aside and elect people who will fight for Portland. I need colleagues who use debate, reason, and logic to solve our many crises. I need colleagues who understand that public safety is the foundation for a healthy city. I need colleagues who value our city employees despite the color of their uniforms. We can disagree, argue, and debate while still valuing our public servants.”

This endorsement comes a month after the Portland Fire Union voted to endorse Gonzalez over the incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty.

Mapps points to Gonzalez’s history with advocacy, business, and law as part of his reasoning for endorsing him.

“He has the temperament, nuance, and compassion to address problems and collaborate with his colleagues. We need to work together to bring peace to Portland. Vote for Rene Gonzalez this November”