PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning next month, individuals and companies no longer are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to business with the City of Portland.

On April 1, in alignment with the State of Oregon, the City of Portland’s vaccination requirement for vendors, consultants, contractors, volunteers and grantees will be removed.

The decision ends a policy enacted in November 2021 that applied to anyone who worked inside a city facility for 15 minutes or longer.

The state removed masking requirements for the majority of indoor public spaces last week, while also easing other restrictions, such as vaccine requirements for state contractors.

Biko Taylor, Portland’s chief procurement officer, said that with changes coming from the state, it made sense for Portland to follow suit.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked closely with our business community to protect health and safety,” Taylor said. “As we transition beyond vaccine requirements, we remain committed to safe, healthy workplaces – and a safe, healthy Portland.”

The City of Portland says they will continue to adapt to changing circumstances and align policies with public health guidance.