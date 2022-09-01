PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland has filed suit against luxury fashion giant Louis Vuitton for more than $42,000 in back taxes that the company allegedly refuses to pay, according to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News.

The suit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Aug. 26, claims that Louis Vuitton did not pay its city or Multnomah County business income taxes in 2020 — the same year that looters ransacked and damaged the company’s Pioneer Place store during the May 29 riots, which were prompted by the murder of Minnesota man George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer several days prior.

The Oregonian, which first reported the story, said that the Louis Vuitton store was estimated to have suffered $500,000 in damages and lost approximately $300,000 in stolen merchandise during the incident.

“Despite the [City’s Revenue Division] having informed [Louis Vuitton] of [its] delinquent County and City obligations, [the] defendant has failed to pay [its] Multnomah County business income taxes, associated interest, and penalties and its City of Portland business license fees, associated interest, and penalties for the tax years ending 2020,” the lawsuit reads.

The suit includes the recovery of more than $37,800 in unpaid taxes that the company allegedly owes to the city and county governments for 2020, plus $3,464 in interest and another $1,000 in civil penalties.

Summary of the owed taxes according to Portland’s Office of the City Attorney. | Multnomah County

“Pursuant to an intergovernmental agreement and [Multnomah County Code], the City’s Revenue Division is authorized by Multnomah County to collect County business income taxes, associated interest and penalties,” the suit states.

KOIN 6 reached out to Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for comment but has not immediately received a response.