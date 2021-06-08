2 more Portland employees paid to leave after damning report

by: The Associated Press

Portland City Hall, May 18, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two additional employees from Portland’s embattled Office of Community and Civic Life have been paid a year of salary to resign after a damning independent report on the bureau’s culture named them as problematic employees.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a supervisor in the city’s crime prevention program, Meg Juarez, will be paid about $93,000 for resigning and agreeing not to sue the city.

A supervisor with the East Portland Community Office, Dianne Riley, will be paid $101,897. That brings the total amount the city has paid in civic life bureau employee payouts recently to over $373,000.

The city agreed to pay former bureau director Suk Rhee about $178,000 to resign in May.

