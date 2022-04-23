PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of peace activists, family members of homicide victims, public officials and Multnomah County residents gathered in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon with a singular call: no more violence.

“Violence, like many public health issues, impacts all communities,” organizers said in a press release sent Friday.

The event, organized in part by the Multnomah County Health Department, is in response to an unprecedented level of gun violence and homicides across the Portland metro area.

A group gathers in the Cully neighborhood’s Fernhill Park on Saturday afternoon as part of the March Against Murder event, April 23, 2022. (KOIN)

“The goal is to elevate the voices, experiences and concerns of our Cully neighborhood youth and residents who have been the victims and survivors of community violence,” organizers said in a press release sent ahead of the protest.

The group gathered around 1 p.m. at the Cully neighborhood’s Fernhill Park and with a planned march to Khunamokwst Park on NE 52nd Avenue and NE Alberta Street.

March Against Murder began in 2021 with about 200 participants. Organizers said it’s now become a city-wide movement.

