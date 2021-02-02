AG files motion to move Salem salon owner lawsuit to federal court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and her co-defendants are asking that a lawsuit filed by a Salem salon owner against them be moved from state to federal court, according to a recent court filing by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

In documents filed on Jan. 28, Rosenblum asked that the lawsuit “Graham and Glamour! LLC vs. Brown, Dept. of Human Services, Child Welfare Division Gaston, Baxter, Ferguson, Public Health Division, Health Licensing Office, and Donaldson” be moved to the U.S. District Court in Eugene.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Marion County court in December 2020, says Salem salon owner Lindsey Graham is seeking $100,000 in damages after Gov. Brown’s stay-at-home order “imposed irrational and random restrictions on which businesses could remain open and which businesses had to close.”

“At the heart of the Defendants’ conduct is the Defendants’ ultimate goal: make Plaintiff Lindsey Graham an example to anyone else who may try to experience personal and economic freedom,” the lawsuit argued.

Graham made headlines in May after she defied Brown’s stay-at-home order by re-opening her salon and has since been fined. She also recently attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, which was the same day a pro-Trump rally resulted in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Graham told KOIN 6 News she did not engage in any violence, but a photo she posted to her “Patriot Barbie” Facebook page showed her on the steps of the Capitol. It’s unclear if she entered the building.