Ballots due by 8 p.m. tonight in City Council election

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — If you haven’t voted yet voted in the Aug. 11, special City Council election, you ballot must be hand delivered to Multnomah County elections officials or a secure drop box by 8 p.m. today.

Such boxes are located at county office buildings in Portland and Gresham, and next to dozens of libraries and businesses in the county. You can find the complete list on the Multnomah County Election Division website or by calling 503-988-VOTE (8683).

The election pits longtime school advocate Dan Ryan against former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith to fill the vacancy created by the death of Commissioner Nick Fish in January of this year. The winner will serve until the end of 2022 and can run for a full term that year.

The runoff election is necessary because none of the 19 candidates who ran in the May 3 primary election won the seat outright with more than 50% of the vote. Smith received 18.8% and Ryan received 16.6%.

Because of Fish’s death, four of the five council seats were up for election this year. Carmen Rubio, executive director of nonprofit Latino Network, won the race to succeed retiring Commissioner Amanda Fritz at the May primary election with 67.5% of the vote. Rubio’s term begins in January.

The remaining two council races will be decided in runoffs at the November general election because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who received 49.1%, is facing a challenge from Sarah Iannarone, who received 24%. Activist Teressa Raiford, who finished third with 8.5%, is running a write-in campaign.

And Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who received 31%, is running for re-election against Mingus Mapps, who received 29%.

The winners of those two elections will also begin their terms in January.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner