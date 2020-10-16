Black Portlander sues gas station for racial discrimination

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Black man who says he was prohibited from buying gas by a white gas station attendant has filed a $350,000 racial discrimination lawsuit against the station.

Dominique DeWeese says in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that he asked the attendant in Portland in July for a gallon of gas in a container. DeWeese says the attendant declined and claims that he implied he did not want to give DeWeese an opportunity to set fires.

DeWeese is the director of volunteer recruitment for the Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program.

The gas station’s owner did not respond to a request for comment by The Oregonian.

