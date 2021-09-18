Broadway Bridge closed for drawbridge upgrade

The Broadway Bridge in Portland, as seen on the Multnomah County website, September 17, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Broadway Bridge will be closed for 12 hours a day through Monday as crews make repairs to the lift span operating system.

The current computer system used to open and close the drawbridge was installed more than 20 years ago and replacement parts aren’t available, Multnomah County officials said.

Because of that, the Broadway Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 18 through September 20. Traffic will once again be allowed beginning at 6 p.m. each night.

The drawbridge will be open most of the time as crews test out the upgrades.

The Steel Bridge will be open and is the closest alternative. The Portland Streetcar A and B Loop Service will run across the Tilikum Crossing.

Officials said it’s possible one more weekend of work may be necessary.

The Broadway Bridge was opened in 1913.