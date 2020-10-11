‘Build a just, equitable city’: Hardesty hosts town hall with youths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty hosted a town hall Saturday with children of color to discuss how they could improve the future of the city.
The virtual round table discussed a wide range of topics, from community safety, police activity to systemic racism. Hardesty asked the youth how they feel they can take part in making a change and for ideas they want to see tried.
“You are the individuals that are going to inherit the mess that we have created as adults, and I think having your best thinking in this process is going to go a long way toward helping us build a truly just, equitable city,” said Hardesty during the virtual town hall.
Hardesty later addressed the hope that people in power will hear the concerns of the youth from Saturday’s call.
