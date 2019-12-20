Buzzkill: Oregon bans cannabis-infused alcoholic beverages

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon is keeping apart its craft beer and high-grade marijuana – at least for now.

The state agency which regulates alcoholic and recreational marijuana says beer and other alcoholic drinks may not contain either THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, or CBD, the non-psychoactive part that is said to relieve stress and pain.

A spokesman for the agency cited concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug of potential liver damage from CBD and said the state needed to step in until federal agencies create regulations.

The rule takes effect Jan. 1.