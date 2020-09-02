City Auditor finds 2 violations from Iannarone’s mayoral campaign committee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with Portland’s Auditor’s Office found Sarah Iannarone’s mayoral campaign committee has made two campaign violations.

City auditors announced the violations against Friends of Sarah for Portland on Tuesday, the same day the campaign committee for Iannarone was issued warnings.

The campaign committee didn’t include information about “dominant contributors and corresponding funders” when it came to multiple emails and a social media post, according to the City Auditor’s Office.

Friends of Sarah for Portland is required to follow up on these missing sources by Sept. 16, or face a possible $6,000 penalty.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Iannarone’s campaign for comment.