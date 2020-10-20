City officials grapple with COVID-plagued budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City Commissioners and Mayor Ted Wheeler held a meeting Tuesday to assess the city’s budget and discuss how taxpayer dollars can be better spent moving forward.

Wheeler presented a list of changes he would like to make in the current budget. The mayor stated he wanted to use more than $3 million in federal funds to provide hundreds more shelter beds and more than $1 million for rent assistance. On Monday, the mayor said in the next week his office will have added 300 new homeless shelter beds to the city and said more help is on the way.

“Frankly we need more resources and those resources are on the way,” he told KOIN 6 News. “They already passed the housing fund…I think that will be good for us going forward.”

Additionally, Wheeler asked for expanded garbage and litter collection.

Portland’s budget runs from July to July, but every few months officials look to see if changes can be made based on the current climate.

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management’s Mike Meyers chimed in Tuesday to support a request for $8 million to feed people in need.

“We need to feed people and it is one my number one priorities, personally,” said Meyers. “But, I also understand the needs to balance the budget. These are tough decisions.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in City job losses and minimal tax revenue. However, a higher than expected amount of money is coming in from the Cannabis tax and several bureaus said they are saving money by not filling the hundreds of vacant positions.

Wheeler also said he wants the City Council to approve continued support for Portland’s COVID-19 Coordination Center — a nearly $300,000 request.