PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city is holding a public comment meeting Thursday night for people to share their opinions on Portland’s charter.

It’s the form of government currently in place where there is a mayor and four commissioners. Portland is the only major city in the country to use this type of government.

Earlier this week, the commission released its second progress report which provides an overview and analysis of the community engagement to date, an outline of shared agreements around certain topics and problems they have addressed so far.

In the 25-page report, commissioners addressed increasing the size of city council and shifting the responsibilities of city councilors. The report claims the supposed benefit of the commission form of government is not being fulfilled in modern-day Portland.

The public meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on Thursday.