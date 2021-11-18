Clark Co. approves $723M budget amid budget challenges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Council voted this week to pass the 2022 annual budget of $723 million.

“My goals in preparing the 2022 county budget were that it be fiscally conservative, preserve adequate reserves, include new requests that benefit multiple departments, and protect critical and mandated functions,” said County Manager Kathleen Otto.

The county said they’ve faced budget challenges with the rising cost of salaries and benefits, a demand for services and outdated systems and infrastructures.

The American Rescue Plan Act provided the county funding to offset any impacts from COVID-19 related costs on the 2021 and 2022 budgets.

The full budget presentation and report is on the county’s website.