PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland appears to be moving forward with plans for sanctioned campsites around the area as the city works on solutions for the homelessness crisis.

As the city looks for housing and shelter sites, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office confirmed to KOIN 6 News on Monday they’ve made two letters of intent for potential sites, but did not go into further detail.

KOIN 6 News is working to get more information, but according to the mayor’s calendar for Jan. 20, it appears one of those letters of intent is potentially for the Clinton Triangle, a parcel of land along SE Powell and Milwaukie extending to SE 16th. It’s currently home to a fire station and contractor Stacy and Witbeck.

The plot of land sits near the Brooklyn and Hosford-Abernethy neighborhoods.

During a Monday night town hall, KOIN 6 News asked City Commissioner Mingus Mapps how city leadership plans to move forward with neighbors.

“I think it’s important that the city takes responsibility for cleaning up the space around there. I think we need to think about security and I think we need to have ongoing dialogues and check-ins with neighbors to make sure these settlements are actually working,” said Mapps.

He added he’s meeting with Mayor Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan later this week and will work to learn more about the proposed sites and plans.

In a statement, Mayor Wheeler’s office said:

“We’re looking at past outreach examples to inform how we introduce the Mayor’s Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites. Our approach is to meet with the neighborhoods where the sites will be located before formally issuing an announcement to the public. We want to get the community’s input and provide an opportunity to answer questions, meet the service provider assigned to that site, develop a good neighbor agreement, etc. We are putting together outreach teams now and outreach will begin shortly.”

So far, the city has committed up to $27 million for the first three sanctioned campsites to be built and operated for at least one year.