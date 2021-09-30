Ryan to announce Safe Rest Village sites in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first locations for the proposed Safe Rest Village sites will be announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference with Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan.

Ryan will be joined at the 3 p.m. press conference by TriMet General Manager Sam Desue and Marc Jolin, the director of A Home for Everyone with the Joint Office of Homeless Services. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

These sites will be designated areas homeless people can stay with access to showers, bathrooms and mental health care.

The 6 sites will be chosen from a list of 70 potential sites all owned by the City of Portland. A majority of these sites are in downtown Portland or in East County. One potential location in North Portland is the Expo Center.

