‘Dark, uninviting canyons’ predicted from South Waterfront plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s design commission took a look at a redevelopment plan in the city’s South Waterfront between the Hawthorne and Marquam bridges.

The plans include room for outdoor activities and gathering spaces in a park near the river. The number of units would grow from 300 to 1400 and underground parking would be added.

No one who provided public comment supported the plan.

“The redevelopment, as proposed, focuses inward and is not inviting to the neighborhoods north, west and south,” said LaJune Thorsen with the Downtown Neighborhood Association. “Because these buildings are so big and bulky, dark uninviting canyons will result.”

The redevelopment is part of Portland’s Central City 2035 plan which focuses on how best to update the city’s urban center.