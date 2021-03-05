Kafoury to outline the State of Multnomah County

Entire Board of Commissioners also to be at noon event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This past year has been unlike any other year in Multnomah County. On Friday, Commission Chair Deborah Kafoury will outline the details of where things are in her annual State of the County address.

Kafoury will present a multimedia presentation and for the first time in history, the entire Board of Commissioners will also provide remarks. Dr. Sharon Meieran, Susheela Jayapal, Jessica Vega Pederson and Lori Stegmann will be part of the event that begins at noon Friday.

After the presentation, Kafoury will hold a Q&A with Dr. Rachel Solotaroff, the president and CEO of Central City Concern.

Multnomah County remains in the High Risk category of coronavirus metrics.

In late December, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the county’s eviction moratorium to July 2, 2021 amid ongoing challenges associated with coronavirus and its economic impact.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.