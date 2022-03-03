PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Portland-area homeless shelter is succeeding despite its claims of not getting support from local government.

Helping Hands, the organization behind Bybee Lakes Hope Center, decided to pull out of managing a Safe Rest Village for the city.

Staff said the decision was because of concerns they wouldn’t have enough control over who lives in the villages or be able to keep themselves and neighbors safe. Bybee Lakes leaders believe it is preventing them from getting funding from local government.

Alan Evans with Helping Hands runs the Bybee Lakes Hope Center in what used to be the never-used Wapato Jail. Now, it’s for homeless men, women and children.

“We’ve got toddlers. We’ve got young school kids and we’ve got preschool children,” Evans said. “The school bus comes out and picks up the children right in front of our door.”

About four years ago, people and agencies working with the homeless urged commissioners to convert the former jail into a shelter. Multnomah County leaders refused and, led by Chair Deborah Kafoury, voted to sell the 500-bed facility to a private developer.

“It’s too expensive, it’s too far from services. There’s no transportation and the land-use policies don’t allow it,” Kafoury said in 2018.

Wapato Jail was sold to private developer Jordan Schnitzer who brought in Helping Hands.

With a $2 million state grant and millions in private donations, the conversion was done to initially house 126 people.

“This is one of the large 3 dorms we’ve just opened up,” Evans told a KOIN 6 News crew during a tour of the center.

In recent days, they’ve expanded to treat over 300 people, like Michael Arlington, who is dealing with meth addiction and the death of his father.

“The classes, they benefit me in a large way because they help with depression and all that different kind of stuff,” Arlington said.

Helping Hands continues to run Bybee Lakes solely on private donations but is frustrated by what they say is a lack of local government support.

“We haven’t received any support because we find ourself outside of the mission of housing first,” Evans said.

Evans referenced the goal of county and city homeless service leaders to move people quickly from homeless situations into any sort of housing — even if they continue to use drugs or deny mental health treatment.

The concept is known as “low barrier” and is based on the idea that giving someone a safe place to live will allow them to stabilize their lives and become open to services.

Helping Hands’ model comes with more accountability, like drug testing.

“It feels like there’s obstacles in the way for us to say, ‘Hey, listen, we have 318 beds open here. We’re half full right now. We’ve got all these beds open in the community. How can we support you? And how can you support us?” Evans said

Over the weekend, Kafoury wrote a letter to the editor, saying she’s led “The largest expansion of shelter in Portland’s history.”

She said Helping Hands’ Bybee Lakes has “always had access to the same process for requesting help as other service providers” and they recently went through a qualification process and were approved.

Bybee Lakes says they haven’t seen a grant yet that they believe they qualify for.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Joint Office of Homeless Services for comment.

“For our funding, that was not the right location for it,” said Denis Theriault, a spokesperson with JOHS. “We were adding shelters instead in other parts of the community. It wasn’t that we weren’t adding shelter, not doing nothing. We were adding them in other places. And those shelters are still open, and they’re doing a good job now. We’re not sad that someone else found a way to add more capacity to the community. It just wasn’t gonna work for our funding for our programming, but it doesn’t mean that it’s a bad thing for someone else to make something work up there.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow the process.