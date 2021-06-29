‘Disarm PSU police’ group marches on campus

Jason Washington was killed by PSU police 3 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the 3rd anniversary of Jason Washington’s death, about 100 people gathered to call for the disarming of the Portland State University campus police.

Washington was killed by PSU police in 2018 during an incident.

The protesters marched through PSU’s downtown campus and said the school promised to disarm campus officers a year ago but hasn’t followe through.

Two weeks ago, PSU officials said its police officers will start patrolling campus unarmed by September 1.

In 2019, PSU settled with Washington’s family for $1 million.