Document: PPB increases crowd control munitions inventory

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Portland police walk through smoke while dispersing a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Police Bureau document shows it increased its crowd control munition inventory by about 3% from the end of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.

More than 9,300 munitions total were listed in the document.

That includes a 2% increase in chemical irritants and riot control agents and a 4% increase in less-lethal impact munitions, according to the document.

The total number of distraction devices and area impact munitions went down by 3% from the previous quarter, while smoke and obscurants went up by about 7%, according to the inventory document.

The document states it was sent to City Council members on April 8. The quarterly inventory is required to be sent to City Council after a resolution was passed in December requiring PPB list its supply of “military-style equipment.”

All of the crowd control tools documented in the inventory have a five-year shelf life with expiration dates ranging between 2022 and 2026, Portland police officials said in the document.

“The purpose of these tools is to be deployed to prevent violence, injury or property damage and to avoid a greater application of force in accordance with Bureau of Police Directives 635.10 and 1010.00,” it went on to state.

The document includes links to the safety data sheets from the manufacturers, which include companies like Defense Technology, Combined Systems, FN America and United Tactical Systems.

On March 16, a federal judge issued sanctions against Portland Police Bureau’s use of crowd control munitions during protests until certain criteria can be met, including more training for handlers of crowd control munitions and across the bureau.

On Dec. 1, 2020, a federal judge found the City of Portland in contempt of an order restricting the use of less-lethal munitions during protests associated with the demonstration on June 30. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez concluded officers violated a temporary restraining order three times during the protest.

At the time, a temporary restraining order was in place, restricting officers’ ability to use tear gas and less-lethal munitions as a way to disperse crowds where there is little or no risk of injury.

Below is PPB’s munitions inventory from the fourth quarter of 2020.