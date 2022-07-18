PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The plans to upgrade the Burnside Bridge to be earthquake ready are nearing the end of the environmental review phase.

Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson and project leaders will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday with updates and findings in the review to date.

In the final meeting of this phase, the City of Portland will show updated concepts of a ramp connection between the bridge and the Eastbank Esplanade and reveal proposed traffic lane configurations for the 4-lane bridge project.

The Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge project aims to make it the first earthquake-resistant bridge across the Willamette River.

