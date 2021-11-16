Eve of Portland budget vote: ‘People are suffering now’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the eve of the budget vote by Portland City Council members, community activists continue to make their voices heard.

Some of the proposals in the budget focus spending tens of millions of dollars to address public safety and homelessness. Over the past year, numerous residents in Portland have expressed their frustration that city leaders haven’t acted quickly enough on these issues.

Cultural institutions, like Lan Su Chinese Gardens, said they’re hopeful about this budget process.

Executive Director Elizabeth Nye has been outspoken about how dire the situation is in Old Town. She said they hired armed security for the first time ever because of break-ins and threats to their staff. Now, she said, they’ve had to increase that security in the past month.

Nye is relieved to see the city potentially prioritizing these issues in Old Town in this budget. But she said if the budget is passed, it will come down to getting those resources deployed on the streets as fast as possible.

“I think at the end of the day that’s going to come down to leadership, leadership, leadership. The will to make it happen. And I’d like to see all of them step up to this opportunity,” Nye told KOIN 6 News. “I think whoever you’re talking to will give lots of different reasons why it hasn’t happened sooner. But the reality is, people are suffering on the streets now.”

She wanted to make it clear she’s not just concerned about the safety of her staff and visitors, she’s also worried about the safety of the people living on the streets.