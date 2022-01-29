‘Every shooting sends shockwave’ through Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The history contained at the Portland Chinatown Museum is part of the fabric of the city and, according to Interim Executive Director Anna Truxes, it’s “one of the most important things is that the neighborhood return to its original vibrance.”

It’s something the Old Town Community Association has been working on, she said. “There is just a greater solidarity in the neighborhood than I have ever seen and I’ve been here 5 years.”

The museum “was the vision of a group of elders to help preserve the stories of Chinatown for future generations,” she told KOIN 6 News.

But the shooting that killed Jaquan Jenkins early Friday is a reminder of the challenges that remain in the area.

“Every time a shooting happens, it sends a shockwave through a community,” Truxes said. “And this is not specific to Old Town Chinatown, but all over Portland.”

PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said Portland has already had 92 confirmed shootings in the first month of 2022.

“The new thing is that we have the Focused Intervention Team and we are on our second week now of having FIT deployed into our community,” Allen said.

It’s the first time FIT and the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) have hit the streets together.

“We will see a much faster response to any shootings that happen, that gives them the opportunity to get to a scene, gather evidence, speak with witnesses, and get whoever is responsible into custody quicker, or even prevent the next fatality,” Allen told KOIN 6 News.

Truxes believes more people and more support will also help to stop the shootings before they happen.

“To have people coming here to the restaurants, to the stores, there is a new incredible design district emerging out of the ashes, almost phoenix-like in this neighborhood,” she said. “So we ask of all of our fellow Portlanders, is just more support of our neighborhood.”