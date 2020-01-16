Ex-Mayor Sam Adams to run for Portland City Council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Mayor Sam Adams filed paperwork Wednesday to run for the City Council seat currently held by Chloe Eudaly, KOIN 6 News confirmed.

Adams was rumored to run for the seat left vacant when Commissioner Nick Fish died January 2.

When Fish died, Adams posted on Facebook: “Rest In Peace my friend. You did good, you did very good. Portland and much more is better for your work. Big hug and support to your family in the face of this terrible loss. I feel lucky to have known you.”

His move to run against Eudaly is a bit of a surprise. Eudaly won her seat in 2016, defeating incumbent Steve Novick.

Four of the 5 City Council seats will be on the May 2020 ballot in Portland. Mayor Ted Wheeler is running for re-election, Amanda Fritz is retiring from the council and Eudaly is expected to run again, although she hasn’t officially filed.

Others who are in the race for Eudaly’s seat are Mingus Mapps, Jack Kerfoot, Alyssa Vinsonhaler, Robert MacKay and Keith Wilson.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather