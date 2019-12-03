Live Now
Female trainee sues trucking company, alleging abuse

The woman filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday

by: The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman training to be a cross-country cargo trucker claims in a lawsuit that her supervisor held her hostage in the cab of the truck, sexually harassed her and molested her for nearly a month, with the most egregious allegations occurring in Oregon in November 2018.

The woman filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday against the trucking company, New Prime Inc., and the driver, seeking more than $11 million in economic, compensatory and punitive damages.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit alleges that the Missouri-based trucking company had an obligation to keep the driving trainee safe but failed to do so and has a history of similar problems involving its truck drivers.

Steven Crawford, general counsel of the trucking company, declined to comment about the Oregon lawsuit or if the driver named is still employed.

