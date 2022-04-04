PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Training for TriMet’s new Frequent Express bus line begins Monday, the same day people will see their new green FX buses on the route.
The Frequent Express — FX — buses will travel along Division Street between downtown Portland and Gresham. The new buses are longer — 60 feet and articulated — will operate on the new bus line that is intended to reduce travel times up to 20%, with buses running every 12 minutes and more often during peak hours.
When it’s done, TriMet said the 15-mile project will improve bus service in the transit corridor by providing:
• Longer buses with room for 60% more riders.
• Multiple-door boarding for briefer stops.
• Expanded bus stations with amenities such as weather protection.
• Stations located where rider demand is greatest — minimizing travel times while providing important transit connections.
• Transit signal priority — traffic signals prioritize bus travel, getting riders to their destinations faster.
The Division Transit Project is scheduled to open with longer articulated buses on September 18, 2022.