PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week has been a turning point for many small businesses in Portland. The mask mandate expired. There’s been some sunshine, blossoms are blooming, and the opening round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

It seems as if this could be a new beginning.

The past 18 months have been tough for just about every retailer and small business in downtown Portland, but this week has been a pleasant return to normal for those who rely on foot traffic for their livelihood.

“The other thing that you didn’t see for a long time is people are actually sharing tables again, doing like community style seating,” said Mickayla Dickerson with The Fields Bar & Grill at NW 11th and Northrup. “When we’re this busy and don’t have seating I had a table say, ‘Hey we’re not using these seats. Come sit down with us.’ And everybody becomes friends and people are sitting at the bar again, so it kind of feels like we’re getting back to normal again.”

Travel Portland estimated a $4 million impact is being infused into the local Portland economy by more than 20,000 visitors. Hotel bookings are higher than they’ve been in a long while.

Officials with the Hyatt Regency Portland told KOIN 6 News they were “thrilled to have an opportunity to be part of such a wonderful event, such as the NCAA Tournament. An event of this magnitude is expected to have a tremendous impact on the city of Portland and will provide our colleagues with ample opportunity to do what they do best.”

And at least one downtown business owner who spoke with KOIN 6 News said there has been a noticeable decline in tent camping on downtown sidewalks.