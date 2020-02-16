Gov. Brown calls for breaching 4 Snake River dams

The four dams are blamed for killing salmon and steelhead

by: The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (Tri-City Herald) — Oregon’s governor is in favor of removing four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in Washington state.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, sent a letter to Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee this week, saying she believes it is the best way to increase endangered salmon runs. The Tri-City Herald reported the letter outraged Washington state’s three Republican U.S. House members, who want to keep the dams.

The dams generate electricity, provide some irrigation and flood control and allow barges to operate all the way to Lewiston, Idaho. But they are also blamed for killing salmon and steelhead that are migrating to the ocean or back to their spawning grounds.

