Gov. Brown to deliver Oregon State of the State

Kate Brown holds a press conference on the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dec. 17, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, in her final year in office, will outline her agenda and priorities for 2022 when she delivers her State of the State address on Thursday.

The governor’s speech is expected to begin at noon. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

The Oregon legislature began its 35-day session in Salem on Tuesday and expects to tackle big issues such as tax cuts and the biennium budget along with individual bills such as royalties for student athletes, whether residents can pump their own gas and addressing illegal marijuana operations.

In recent weeks, Brown extended the COVID state of emergency and deployed the National Guard to 40 hospitals across the state dealing with the surge in omicron cases. She also appointed a new judge to the Oregon Supreme Court.

Brown became Oregon’s governor when John Kitzhaber resigned February 18, 2015. She won a special election in November 2016 and won re-election in November 2018. Her current term ends January 9, 2023.