Gresham City Council votes to fly BLM flag

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham City Council voted unanimously on Monday to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at city hall until the end of July.

In the same motion, they also unanimously voted to fly the Juneteenth flag every June 19 beginning next year.

Gresham leaders resign; finger-pointing underway

Recently, Gresham’s mayor, police chief and city manager have all resigned. Finger pointing is underway over whether the police department dropped the ball on diversity training. There is resentment and mistrust of the people in those leadership positions that brought Gresham to this point.