PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Safe Rest Village on Southwest Naito Parkway is getting ready to open Friday, people close the matter told KOIN 6 News there are still disagreements between its stakeholders and the city.

Commissioner Dan Ryan has met with stakeholders multiple times recently after they withdrew their support for the village on May 6 over safety concerns.

Some stakeholders associated with the Safe Rest Village said there needs to be trust and collaboration when opening shelters like these next to schools. They say there is a history of mistrust of the city and county not following through with enforcing good neighborhood agreements.

“That’s the bottom line — enforcement and accountability,” said Stanley Penkin, president of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association.

Penkin has experience collaborating on setting rules for homeless shelters, as he did with the Harbor of Hope Navigation Center in Northwest Portland in recent years.

“We had numerous meetings … talking it through,” he said. “The plans for the Navigation Center were shared with us. We actually offered input, some of which made it a better facility. None of that happened here.”

Penkin referred to the Safe Rest Villages underway on Southwest Naito and on the Northwest side, which just last week stakeholders publicly withdrew their support for, after the city refused to meet their needs.

“We’re in crisis, so let’s work together and let’s figure this out,” he said. “But we can’t do it unless there’s a willingness to listen to what stakeholders would like to see.”

Neighborhood and school stakeholders are asking for three things:

Basic background checks if a Safe Rest Village is within 500 feet of a school

A strictly enforced 1,000-foot buffer zone to stop satellite camping or criminal activity

A Safe Rest Village advisory board for oversight

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable,” Penkin said. “Even with regard to the most controversial part, the background checks, but we’re talking about the safety of kids and that has to be a priority.”

Penkin admits Ryan’s responsibility to deal with the homeless crisis is the toughest job in the city, but he fears that his reluctance to collaborate further divides the housed from the houseless.

“It’s part of the polarity we have in our entire country, right?” he said. “It feeds down to every level. We don’t need to be that way. We all know each other. We all care. We all love our city.”

Penkin believes Portlanders don’t want to be a part of the problem, they want to be a part of the solution.

Meanwhile, school officials said they’re currently in active talks with the city around their three requests. they could not comment further.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Ryan’s office for his input on their progress but has not heard back.