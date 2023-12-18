PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite a flyer warning 100 shelter beds at the River District Navigation Center could close, Harbor of Hope — which owns the facility — told KOIN 6 News they don’t plan to close the center.

But they do plan to hand it over to the City of Portland because they can’t deal with the onsite management any longer.

When the River District Navigation Center opened in 2019 it was a unique model to help people navigate the systems for jobs and housing to address the city’s growing homeless crisis.

“When we first did this, they were very accepting of it. We had buy-in from the neighborhood,” Harbor of Hope Chairman Homer Williams told KOIN 6 News.

Oregon Harbor of Hope’s River District Navigation Center of Northwest Naito Avenue. (PMG Photo: Jonathan House)

Harbor of Hope raised $4 million to build the shelter and navigation center in 2019 on land owned by Prosper Portland. The organization Transition Projects provides the management and caseworkers on site.

KOIN 6 News previously covered the issues people who live nearby have from the shelter, such as street camping and drug use.

Stanley Penkin of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association said there was an “accumulation of trash, criminal activity, the building up of tents.”

But Transition Projects and Harbor of Hope disagree over who is responsible for preventing those things.

There has also been a fight over a Safe Rest Village next to the shelter.

Harbor of Hope said it’s also impossible to get monthly or quarterly reports on the outcomes for people living at the shelter.

“We had a responsibility to the people who made the investment here to let them know what was going on,” Williams said.

So they are handing it over to the city in hopes for better management in the future.

Harbor of Hope Chairman Homer Williams at his Portland office, December 18, 2023 (KOIN)

“My hope,” said Harbor of Hope Chairman Homer Williams, “is that if the city does the job that they say they’re going to do, that what’s going to happen is we’re going to, you know, find a more receptive position from other neighborhoods. But they’ve got to see it working.”

In a statement, Transition Projects said their “responsibility is to the 90 individuals and couples living at the River District Navigation Center and helping them on their journey to permanent housing. We’re proud of our progress, including seeing more than 20 people from the Center move into apartments across the metro area in the past few months.”

Their contract for operation of the navigation center goes through Spring 2024.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 19 in the Portland Building to discuss this.