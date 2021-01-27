Hardesty disagrees over Joint Terrorism Task Force report

Portland is one of 3 cities without any officers directly assigned to JTTF

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council reviewed a report from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force on threats and violence in the city over the past year that focused largely on political protests.

The report revealed how often the FBI requested information from PPB about suspects or organizers of interest to the bureau.

Portland is one of 3 cities without any officers directly assigned to the JTTF. Police said strict rules enacted by the City Council in 2019 are effective in making sure officers follow bias protocol.

“There is no scenario in which we could violate policy as part of an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

A group of civil rights organizations and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty disagree. In a counter-report, they claimed some groups were unfairly targeted by police for their political affiliation and pointed out the focus on protest over a rise in bias crimes.

“Your report does not clearly reflect the increase in white supremacist terrorism that has taken place in Portland over the last year,” Hardesty said.

The response to that was that bias crimes are handled by different investigative units within both PPB and federal agencies.