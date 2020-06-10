Hardesty ready to ‘put stake in ground’ on PPB reforms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she’s looking forward to “putting a stake in the ground” on reforms spurred by the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Hardesty, who for 30 years has been a voice of change in Portland, said she now believe people are ready.

“I’m looking forward to us really putting a stake in the ground about what we want as a community and what our values are but also really to start rolling our sleeves up and saying what does community safety look like?” Hardesty told KOIN 6 News. “What are the components and how do we make sure that every community member can feel safe and feel that if they call the police they don’t have to worry about who’s going to show up.?”

The Portland City Council is meeting and will consider several measures over defunding the police, just one day after Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the city will dissolve the Gun Violence Reduction Team.

Wheeler’s plan: ‘Repurpose, reinvest and reform’

On Tuesday, Wheeler said the first phase of his plan is to redirect $7 million from police budget and $5 million from elsewhere toward the black community, dissolve the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) and transit officers, stand with Oregon Legislative People of Color Caucus to bring reforms and ban choke holds.

There is no timeline on when the GVRT will be dissolved. The GVRT was formed in February 2019 by members from a few PPB units, including the Gang Enforcement Team.

Hardesty said she hopes to get through more than 400 public testimonies on the issue and hold a vote on Thurday.

The death of Mayor Wheeler’s mother may possibly delay a vote in the City Council