Heavy truck traffic expected during cap-and-trade rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Transportation officials expect heavy truck traffic on Oregon’s main highways on Thursday due to a rally at the State Capitol.
The rally is in response to the cap-and-trade bill currently being debated. Farmers, loggers and ranchers are concerned the legislation could harm their livelihoods because of a rise in the cost of fuel.
A similar rally in 2019 drew several hundred large trucks.
The highway routes that will likely be impacted include:
- Interstate 5 corridor.
- I-5 to Salem Parkway (OR 99E) to downtown Salem.
- S. 26 (from North Plains) to OR 217 in the Portland Metro area to I-5 to Salem.
- OR 6 to U.S. 26 to OR 217 to I-5 to Salem.
- S. 20 to OR 34 to I-5 to Salem.
- OR 22 from Rickreal to Salem.
- Interstate 84 east to I-82/I-84 Interchange to I-5 to Salem.
- S. 20 (from Bend) to OR 22 to Salem.
- S. 26 (from Prineville) to U.S. 97, to U.S. 20, to OR 22 to Salem.
