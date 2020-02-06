Live Now
Heavy truck traffic expected during cap-and-trade rally

Civic Affairs

A similar rally drew hundreds of large trucks in 2019

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 27, 2019, file photo shows truckers and loggers opposed to the carbon capping bill holding a rally at the Oregon Capitol in Salem, Ore. When Democrats won a supermajority in the Oregon Legislature in the 2018 election, the party was excited. But now Democrats know the limits of that power after Republican senators staged the dramatic nine-day boycott that ended up killing major climate change legislation. (Noble Guyon/The Oregonian via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Transportation officials expect heavy truck traffic on Oregon’s main highways on Thursday due to a rally at the State Capitol.

The rally is in response to the cap-and-trade bill currently being debated. Farmers, loggers and ranchers are concerned the legislation could harm their livelihoods because of a rise in the cost of fuel.

A similar rally in 2019 drew several hundred large trucks.

The highway routes that will likely be impacted include:

  • Interstate 5 corridor.
  • I-5 to Salem Parkway (OR 99E) to downtown Salem.
  • S. 26 (from North Plains) to OR 217 in the Portland Metro area to I-5 to Salem.
  • OR 6 to U.S. 26 to OR 217 to I-5 to Salem.
  • S. 20 to OR 34 to I-5 to Salem.
  • OR 22 from Rickreal to Salem.
  • Interstate 84 east to I-82/I-84 Interchange to I-5 to Salem.
  • S. 20 (from Bend) to OR 22 to Salem.
  • S. 26 (from Prineville) to U.S. 97, to U.S. 20, to OR 22 to Salem.

