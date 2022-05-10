PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homeless advocates taking on the city of Portland earned a victory with the settlement of a lawsuit dealing with 2 major changes to how sweeps are conducted.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of people swept from Laurelhurst Park, claimed the city took 10 days to clean up the camp after first posting a written notice. The suit claimed that meant people never really left the camp or packed up their things

The lawsuit did not seek any money, just “equitable and injunctive relief.” That means the city’s policy needed to change.

As a result of the settlement, the government must give a written notied and tell people in the camp 12 hours or one day before a cleanup.

The second change stops the city contractors doing the cleanup from indiscriminately throwing away people’s belongings in a camp. They must clearly mark what is not trash and tell people where to pick it up.

An attorney with the Oregon Justice Resource Center said that “compelling the city of Portland to follow the law and to make it clear to people impacted by sweeps how and when it will carry them out” is a significant change in policy.

During his State of the City address last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler highlighted his efforts to ramp up the homeless camp cleanups.

“Portlanders reach out to my office every single day to express their concern and frustration around homelessness,” Wheeler said last week.

“My emergency orders streamlined existing city efforts, which allowed us to triple the number of dangerous campsite removals. We are now removing 30 campsites per week.”

In February, no more than 17 camps were removed in a given week. Last week 50 camps were removed. That was the third consecutive week more than 30 camps were cleared.

The city’s Street Services Coordination Center said they were pleased to change its policy as a result of the settlement. They said it will improve transparency, clarity and predictability to all involved.