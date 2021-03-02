‘Homicides out of control, City Council remains silent’

Sam Sachs is the leader of the No Hate Zone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sam Sachs said enough is enough.

Sachs, the founder of the community group No Hate Zone, is focused on ending racism though community engagement. The former law enforcement member is now an activist who points out a large percentage of people hurt or killed by gun violence are Black — and he said not enough is being done to protect minority communities.

“I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m hurt,” Sachs told KOIN 6 News the day after another shooting in Portland left one dead and wounded. “There’s a shooting, like, every night and homicides are out of control.”

Sachs said he’s aware of PPBs new Enhanced Community Safety Team assigned to investigate shootings. It’s a step in the right direction, he said, but more needs to be done.

“The City Council remains silent. They have no plan since they got rid of GVRT. We have not heard of a plan. Today, I feel like we are in a state of emergency,” he said. “Right now none of us are protected. The shootings are happening everywhere.”

Monday night PPB officers responded to several shootings around the same time all over the city.

Sachs said Portland’s gang problem is getting worse and that urgent action needs to be taken.

“To do nothing and sit back, the blood is on City Council’s hands, in my opinion,” he said.

Sachs said there also needs to be resources to helping the communities affected along with a preventative approach.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Gov. Kate Brown for comment. At this time, there has been no response.