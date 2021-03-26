Interfaith group holds press conference on gun legislation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An interfaith group is holding a press conference on Friday to speak about the recent gun safety bills introduced to the Oregon legislature.

Led by a Lift Every Voice Oregon campaign, the group — which is comprised of local leaders of various religions — is calling for an end to gun violence in Oregon. The group’s movement is an effort to “promote public safety through education, legislation, advocacy and Initiative Petitions dealing with assault-style weapons, large-capacity magazines and common-sense laws that will help end the epidemic of gun violence.”

They are expected to announce initiative petitions for the 2022 general election. The press conference began at 11 a.m. at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Northeast Portland.

Lift Every Voice Oregon starts press conference by saying we are facing 5 “pandemics” including rise of white supremacy and gun violence: pic.twitter.com/ni3NhhJknJ — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) March 26, 2021

Earlier this week, the Oregon Senate has voted in favor of a contentious bill that would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings, as well as allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license can bring guns into a public building.

Despite four hours of discussion and overwhelming opposition by gun owners and Republicans, the bill passed, 16-7, on Thursday and will be move to the House.

Republicans in the House will likely echo the remarks of those in the Senate, where tensions have risen as the Legislature debates several-gun control measures introduced this year.