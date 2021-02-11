Investigation ongoing into Nearman’s actions during Capitol protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The findings in a case into the actions of a state lawmaker accused of allowing right-wing protesters into the state Capitol during a special session was sent to the Marion County district attorney’s office — and then sent back to Oregon State Police for more investigation.

State police spokesperson Tim Fox tells KOIN 6 News after the district attorney’s office reviewed the case against Rep. Mike Nearman (R-Independence), investigators were informed “there were some things that required more investigation.”

Nearman has been in the spotlight for his actions on Dec. 21, when surveillance video caught him walking out the state Capitol building, allowing the protesters inside, and then caught him as he walked around and then back into the building.

State lawmakers had convened for a special session on COVID-19 relief, but the building itself was closed to the public amid the pandemic.

House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) has asked he resign and has subsequently stripped him of his committee assignments pending further investigation.

Nearman has not apologized for his actions, telling KOIN 6 News media partner the Portland Tribune he was being subjected to “mob justice” from Kotek and that when “the Oregon Constitution says that the legislative proceedings shall be open, it means open.”