PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Auditor’s office said misconduct complaints against the Portland Police Bureau fell from 2020 to 2021 by nearly half in its annual Independent Police Review‘s report released Thursday.

The IPR, an agency in charge of civilian oversight of PPB, mostly relies on citizen complaints of interactions with officers to open cases and conduct investigations into police conduct. It was also tasked with looking into the city’s response to protests.

The 2021 report found that there were only 193 misconduct complaints from community members and 34 from bureau members. Of the 193 community complaints, 42 came from people of color.

Ten officers were named in three or more complaints in 2021.

Only 43% of complaint investigations were closed, however, and 65% of those cases found no misconduct.

In 2021, 34 officers with PPB were disciplined, resulting in five suspensions, one termination and five resignations.

