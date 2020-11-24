‘It’s amazing, man!’ Pods for homeless arise in Old Town

Dozens of homeless people will be warmer this winter through a winterization project in Old Town that replaces tents with tiny home pods, November 23, 2020 (KOIN)

2 other outdoor shelters will get winterized in December

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of homeless people will be warmer this winter through a winterization project in Old Town that replaces tents with tiny home pods.

The pods have electric heat and light and are insulated against the extreme elements Advocates for the homeless say they will offer more than just a warm and safe place to stay this winter.

“This is honestly a more dignified, more honorable solution,” Amy King told KOIN 6 News. “They have locked doors so people can leave their thing and feel comfortable going to a jhob or getting services during the day.”

David Dotson was thrilled.

“Stay dry and warm. It’s amazing, man! And windows. It’s so cool. It’s like having a house. It really is a mini house. And that gets you ready for a real world and getting into a real house, you know?”

Winterization at 2 other outdoor shelters, both on SE Water Avenue, will begin in early December.