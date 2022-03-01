PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three months after a pilot project designed to cut down violence and speeding in one area of Portland, city commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Carmen Rubio will hold a press conference to talk about the results.

Hardesty and Rubio will be joined by Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour beginning around 10 a.m. Tuesday. When their walk finishes at the Mt. Scott Community Center, they will answer questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project.

In October, Hardesty ordered the Portland Bureau of Transportation to install the traffic-calming devices — traffic barrels — across a 6-block area in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood plagued by shootings, some of which have been linked to high-speed drivers.

Workers installed 8 traffic barrels near Southeast Woodstock Street and 72nd Avenue as an initial phase of the project. Crews later added another 18 barrels. Hardesty said at that time she would evaluate the program and consider taking further action.

In a check of the statistics, KOIN 6 News learned shootings in that area spiked with 10 in July 2021. They fell to 7 in September. The pilot program was announced in early October and shootings in that area have gone down since. At the same time, shootings citywide have stayed flat.

