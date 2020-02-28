Judge denies request to delay Portland’s new rental rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge in Portland says he won’t block new city housing screening and security deposit rules taking effect this weekend because a rental industry group waited too long to file a legal challenge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael Simon on Thursday said he was denying a request from Multifamily NW for a temporary restraining order to delay two Fair Access in Renting ordinances because the almost yearlong gap between when the city council approved them and when the group sued last week “implies a lack of urgency or a lack of irreparable harm.”

Multifamily NW and two landlords sued the city claiming the new rules were unconstitutional and ultimately should never go into effect.