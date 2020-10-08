Judge tossed $30M lawsuit by wounded OSP trooper

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal judge threw out a $30 million lawsuit filed by an Oregon State Police trooper who was shot 12 times on Christmas Day 2016.

Nic Cederberg and his wife sued Legacy Meridian Park Hospital claiming the suspect, James Tylka, should not have been released because police requested a mental health hold.

But the judge ruled it is not reasonable to conclude that holding Tylka would have changed his criminal actions. Last year the judge also dismissed a lawsuit Cederberg and his wife filed against Washington County’s 911 center.

Cederberg was left with a lifetime of disabilities from the shooting. He has 3 weeks to file an appeal.