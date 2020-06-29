Karylinn Echols appointed new Gresham mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the midst of an upheaval that’s seen Gresham city leadership turn over in the past few weeks, the city council appointed Karylinn Echols as the new mayor.

Echols, who will be sworn in during a brief ceremony at noon, replaces Shane Bemis, who stepped down June 16 after 18 years as mayor.

His resignation comes days after both the Gresham police chief and city manager announced their impending retirements.

Bemis — who is also a restaurant owner, husband and father — said he is stepping down as mayor to be able to focus on fighting to keep his business afloat and provide for his family. Bemis said the choice “is the most difficult decision I’ve ever faced.”

However, Police Chief Robin Sells reversed her resignation decision on June 23 and returned to work Monday.

Finger pointing is underway over whether the police department dropped the ball on diversity training. There is resentment and mistrust of the people in those leadership positions that brought Gresham to this point.

Echols, who was the Council president, joined the Gresham City Council in 2011. According to her official biography on the city’s website, she has a master’s degree in organizational management and a bachelor’s degree in political science.

