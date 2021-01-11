Kotek begins 5th term as Speaker; other state lawmakers sworn in

Speaker says legislature must take 'bold' actions in Oregon's economic recovery from pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2021 Oregon Legislature began Monday morning with the swearing-in of members of both the House and Senate followed by a vote to grant Speaker Tina Kotek her fifth consecutive term.

The House welcomed 13 new members while the Senate welcomed six:

Kotek, who is the longest serving Speaker since Vera Katz of Portland from 1985-1991, said 2021 will be about rebuilding from the havoc left by the past year.

“I’m deeply honored to continue serving Oregon and my colleagues as their Speaker,” Kotek said. “We have been dealing with crisis after crisis for the past year, and we have many challenges ahead. For the state’s recovery to reach all Oregonians equitably, our actions must be bold, decisive, and transformative. I’m ready to get to work.”

