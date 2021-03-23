‘Learn our names’: Asian community rallies in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Leaders of Portland’s Asian community gathered at Revolution Hall Tuesday to condemn the recent spike in hate crimes.

The event was mean to condemn the violence fueling this trend but also to call for other changes that root out racism.

Speakers echoed the rally cry, “Learn our names!”, urging allies not to label victims of crimes — like those in the Atlanta shooting rampage — as “foreign” or “other.”

“The changing of our names to be more white is one way of assimilating to white culture,” speaker Gina Kim-Folston said. “It’s another way that whiteness overshadowed my identity.”

She is with the Korean American Coalition of Oregon.

New research released this month by reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate shows nearly 3800 racist incidents targeting Asians were reported over the last year.

Of those, women made up 68% of those reports.